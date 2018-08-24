Ten Pieces is a music education scheme created by journalist Katy Jones for BBC Music which began with a namesake film hosted by Barney Harwood (and other BBC celebrities) created for CBBC that originally aired on 3 October 2014. The film serves as an introduction to classical music for children and is, in that respect, similar to the Fantasia films (even including some of the pieces that were featured in them). But unlike Fantasia, the music is set to a live BBC National Orchestra of Wales rather than animation.