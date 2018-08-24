Ten Pieces Children's Choir
Ten Pieces is a music education scheme created by journalist Katy Jones for BBC Music which began with a namesake film hosted by Barney Harwood (and other BBC celebrities) created for CBBC that originally aired on 3 October 2014. The film serves as an introduction to classical music for children and is, in that respect, similar to the Fantasia films (even including some of the pieces that were featured in them). But unlike Fantasia, the music is set to a live BBC National Orchestra of Wales rather than animation.
No Place Like
BBC Singers
No Place Like
No Place Like
Carmina Burana: O Fortuna
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Carmina Burana: O Fortuna
Carmina Burana: O Fortuna
No Place Like
Kerry Andrew
No Place Like
No Place Like
No Place Like
Kerry Andrew
No Place Like
No Place Like
Gloria (Live on Friday Night Is Music Night)
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Gloria (Live on Friday Night Is Music Night)
Gloria (Live on Friday Night Is Music Night)
No Place Like Home (Proms 2017)
Kerry Andrew
No Place Like Home (Proms 2017)
No Place Like Home (Proms 2017)
Pictures at an Exhibition (orch Maurice Ravel) (Proms 2017)
Modest Mussorgsky
Pictures at an Exhibition (orch Maurice Ravel) (Proms 2017)
Pictures at an Exhibition (orch Maurice Ravel) (Proms 2017)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 20: Ten Pieces Prom
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-29T22:59:45
29
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 20: Ten Pieces Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2018: Prom 19: Ten Pieces Prom
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-29T22:59:45
29
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 19: Ten Pieces Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 12: Ten Pieces Presents ... Sir Henry's Magnificent Musical Inspirations!
Royal Albert Hall
2017-07-23T22:59:45
23
Jul
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 12: Ten Pieces Presents ... Sir Henry's Magnificent Musical Inspirations!
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 11: Ten Pieces Presents ... Sir Henry's Magnificent Musical Inspirations!
Royal Albert Hall
2017-07-23T22:59:45
23
Jul
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 11: Ten Pieces Presents ... Sir Henry's Magnificent Musical Inspirations!
Royal Albert Hall
