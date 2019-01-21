Mickey NewburyAmerican songwriter. Born 19 May 1940. Died 29 September 2002
Mickey Newbury
1940-05-19
Mickey Newbury Biography (Wikipedia)
Milton Sims "Mickey" Newbury Jr. (May 19, 1940 – September 29, 2002) was an American songwriter, recording artist, and a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Mickey Newbury Tracks
San Francisco Mabel Joy
Mickey Newbury
San Francisco Mabel Joy
San Francisco Mabel Joy
Last played on
How I Love Them Old Songs
Mickey Newbury
How I Love Them Old Songs
How I Love Them Old Songs
An American Trilogy
Mickey Newbury
An American Trilogy
An American Trilogy
Frisco Depot
Mickey Newbury
Frisco Depot
Frisco Depot
She Even Woke Me Up To Say Goodbye
Mickey Newbury
Mickey Newbury
She Even Woke Me Up To Say Goodbye
She Even Woke Me Up To Say Goodbye
Last played on
Shenandoah
Mickey Newbury
Shenandoah
Shenandoah
Last played on
Sunshine
Mickey Newbury
Sunshine
Sunshine
Last played on
Funny, Familiar, Forgotten, Feelings
Mickey Newbury
Mickey Newbury
Funny, Familiar, Forgotten, Feelings
Funny, Familiar, Forgotten, Feelings
Last played on
Sweet Memories
Mickey Newbury
Sweet Memories
Sweet Memories
Last played on
Why You Been Gone So Long
Mickey Newbury
Why You Been Gone So Long
Why You Been Gone So Long
Last played on
Makes Me Wonder If I Ever Said Goodbye
Mickey Newbury
Mickey Newbury
Makes Me Wonder If I Ever Said Goodbye
Makes Me Wonder If I Ever Said Goodbye
Last played on
I Don't Thimk Much About Her No More
Mickey Newbury
Mickey Newbury
I Don't Thimk Much About Her No More
I Don't Thimk Much About Her No More
Last played on
Cortelia Clark
Mickey Newbury
Cortelia Clark
Cortelia Clark
Last played on
Heaven Help The Child
Mickey Newbury
Heaven Help The Child
Heaven Help The Child
Last played on
Gone To Alabama
Mickey Newbury
Gone To Alabama
Gone To Alabama
Last played on
American Trilogy
Elvis Presley
American Trilogy
American Trilogy
Last played on
How Many Times Must The Piper
Mickey Newbury
How Many Times Must The Piper
How Many Times Must The Piper
Last played on
How Many Times Must The Piper Be Paid For His Tune
Mickey Newbury
Mickey Newbury
How Many Times Must The Piper Be Paid For His Tune
You’re Not My Same Sweet Baby
Mickey Newbury
You’re Not My Same Sweet Baby
You’re Not My Same Sweet Baby
Last played on
33rd of August
Mickey Newbury
33rd of August
33rd of August
Last played on
Frisco Mabel Joy
Mickey Newbury
Frisco Mabel Joy
Frisco Mabel Joy
Last played on
