Ned MillerBorn 12 April 1925. Died 18 March 2016
Ned Miller
1925-04-12
Ned Miller Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Ned Miller (April 12, 1925 – March 18, 2016) was an American country music singer-songwriter. Active as a recording artist from 1956 to 1970, he is known primarily for his hit single, "From a Jack to a King", a crossover hit in 1962 which reached Top 10 on the country music, adult contemporary, and Billboard Hot 100 charts. He had several more chart singles in his career, although none matched the success of "From a Jack to a King". He composed and recorded "Invisible Tears".
Ned Miller Tracks
