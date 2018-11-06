Cleveland WatkissBorn 21 October 1959
Cleveland Watkiss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0356h7g.jpg
1959-10-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d343ffa5-fa99-4635-945b-d953c2674495
Cleveland Watkiss Biography (Wikipedia)
Cleveland Watkiss, MBE (born 21 October 1959), is a British virtuoso vocalist, actor and composer. He was the winner of the London Jazz Awards for Best Vocalist in 2010 and was voted Wire/Guardian Jazz Awards best vocalist for three consecutive years. In 2017 at the Parliamentary Jazz Awards he received Jazz Vocalist of the Year award. He is also a nominee of the MOBO Awards in Best Jazz Act category. For his services to music Watkiss was appointed in 2018 New Year Honours.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cleveland Watkiss Tracks
Conversations (Dub Mix) (feat. MC Fats & Cleveland Watkiss)
Break
Conversations (Dub Mix) (feat. MC Fats & Cleveland Watkiss)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356h7g.jpglink
Conversations (Dub Mix) (feat. MC Fats & Cleveland Watkiss)
Performer
Last played on
Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde part 2
Julian Joseph
Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde part 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde part 2
Ensemble
Last played on
Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde part 1
Julian Joseph
Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde part 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde part 1
Ensemble
Last played on
Tell me who you are (from Tristan and Isolde)
Julian Joseph
Tell me who you are (from Tristan and Isolde)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356h7g.jpglink
Tell me who you are (from Tristan and Isolde)
Last played on
Trenchtown Rock - Royal Festival Hall 2003
Cleveland Watkiss
Trenchtown Rock - Royal Festival Hall 2003
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356h7g.jpglink
Crazy Baldhead - Royal Festival Hall 2003
Cleveland Watkiss
Crazy Baldhead - Royal Festival Hall 2003
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356h7g.jpglink
Lonesome Wave
Cleveland Watkiss
Lonesome Wave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356h7g.jpglink
Lonesome Wave
Last played on
Improvisation 2 (Radio 3 session recorded 20th August 2016)
Cleveland Watkiss
Improvisation 2 (Radio 3 session recorded 20th August 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356h7g.jpglink
Come Rain or Come Shine (Radio 3 session recorded 20th August 2016)
Julian Joseph
Come Rain or Come Shine (Radio 3 session recorded 20th August 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356h7g.jpglink
Come Rain or Come Shine (Radio 3 session recorded 20th August 2016)
Last played on
Beachdrifer VIP (feat. Cleveland Watkiss)
Goldie
Beachdrifer VIP (feat. Cleveland Watkiss)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356h7g.jpglink
Beachdrifer VIP (feat. Cleveland Watkiss)
Performer
Last played on
Sicilienne
Gabriel Fauré
Sicilienne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Sicilienne
Last played on
You to me are everything
Ken Gold
You to me are everything
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356h7g.jpglink
You to me are everything
Last played on
Eu vim Da bahia
Gilberto Gil
Eu vim Da bahia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql79.jpglink
Eu vim Da bahia
Last played on
All Blue (feat. Cleveland Watkiss)
Halogenix
All Blue (feat. Cleveland Watkiss)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z0vc.jpglink
All Blue (feat. Cleveland Watkiss)
Last played on
All Blue
Halogenix
All Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z0vc.jpglink
All Blue
Last played on
Fresh Waters
Cleveland Watkiss
Fresh Waters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356h7g.jpglink
Fresh Waters
Last played on
Be Thankful For What You Got
Cleveland Watkiss
Be Thankful For What You Got
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356h7g.jpglink
Be Thankful For What You Got
Last played on
"Why Do The Nations"
Cleveland Watkiss
"Why Do The Nations"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356h7g.jpglink
"Why Do The Nations"
Last played on
Improvisation
Cleveland Watkiss
Improvisation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356h7g.jpglink
Improvisation
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er8qwh
Southbank Centre, London
2018-10-06T23:05:02
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06lp2q1.jpg
6
Oct
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde
Southbank Centre, London
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ef5d2m
Southbank Centre, London
2018-10-05T23:05:02
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06lp2q1.jpg
5
Oct
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde
Southbank Centre, London
