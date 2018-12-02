The Cookies50s girl group. Formed 1953. Disbanded 1967
The Cookies
1953
The Cookies Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cookies were an American R&B girl group active from 1954 to 1967. Members of the original lineup later became the Raelettes, the backing vocalists for Ray Charles.
The Cookies Tracks
Don't Say Nothin' Bad (About My Baby)
The Cookies
I Never Dreamed
The Cookies
Will Power
The Cookies
Chains
The Cookies
In Paradise
The Cookies
Girls Grow Up Faster Than Boys
The Cookies
Foolish Little Girl
The Cookies
