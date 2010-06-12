Da Weasel was a Portuguese hip hop/rock band from Almada, (near Lisbon, Portugal), fronted by MCs Pacman (now known as Carlão ) and Virgul. They were one of the oldest hip-hop projects in Portugal, having been created in 1993 and terminated in 2010, and notorious for being a full session band, instead of relying on a DJ and samples. Their music uses elements from hard rock, pop and ska.

Da Weasel's first release was the EP More Than 30 Motherfuckers, featuring only six songs, all in English. The group featured Pacman as the MC, Pedro Quaresma, Jay Jay Neige and Guilherme Silva on live instruments, Yen Sung as backup vocalist and Armando Teixeira as DJ and producer. The following year, in 1994, the band rode the wave of the Rapública compilation, which presented Portuguese hip-hop to the mainstream audience, by releasing their first full album, Dou-lhe Com A Alma. This time, the band wrote all the songs in Portuguese, incorporating influences derived from Cypress Hill and Public Enemy.