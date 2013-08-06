Dave Hillyard
"Disco" Dave Hillyard is a tenor saxophonist originating from San Diego, California. He has performed with many groups such as The Slackers, The Rocksteady Seven, The Donkey Show, Hepcat, Stubborn All-Stars, and has guested with the likes of Rancid, Victor Rice, Skinnerbox NYC and Alexandra Lawerentz. He is a skilled improviser and composer/arranger with more than thirty album credits to his name.
