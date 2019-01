Carmen Consoli (born 4 September 1974 in Catania) is an Italian singer-songwriter. She has released 11 studio albums, one greatest hits, one soundtrack album, two live albums, four video album and 33 singles, selling 2 million copies in Italy, certified by M&D and FIMI with a multiplatinum disc, 11 platinum and two gold certifications.

She earned three nominations at the Sanremo Music Festival, one Targa Tenco, one Lunezia Award, seven Italian, Wind & Music Awards, one Telegatto , one David di Donatello , and two Nastri d'argento, and several other awards. In 2012 Consoli has been appointed as a Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic.