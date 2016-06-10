DJ SemtexUK hip-hop DJ and 1Xtra radio host
DJ Semtex (born John Fairbanks; 1974) is an English DJ, author, radio DJ and presenter of Spotify's Who We Be podcast. Between 2002 and 2018 he was presenter for BBC Radio 1Xtra's weekly hip-hop show.
Semtex and Charlie Sloth talk Hip Hop at Heathrow Terminal 5
2018-06-01
Moments before boarding their flight for Wyoming, Semtex and Charlie Sloth talk Hip Hop.
Semtex and Charlie Sloth talk Hip Hop at Heathrow Terminal 5
The Story of 'KMT': Chef Pasquale
2017-12-15
DJ Semtex catches up with the producer behind Drake and Giggs' 'KMT'
The Story of 'KMT': Chef Pasquale
Cloth Talk with DJ Semtex and DJ Khaled
2017-07-01
DJ Khaled sits down with DJ Semtex to talk Grateful, Jay Z, connecting with Ye and more
Cloth Talk with DJ Semtex and DJ Khaled
Riz Ahmed - The DJ Semtex interview
2017-04-08
Riz Ahmed talks Star Wars, the second season of O.A, Dave and the UK music experience!
Riz Ahmed - The DJ Semtex interview
Chance The Rapper – The DJ Semtex Interview
2016-11-25
Chance The Rapper talks Kanye, Obama, Trump and if music is all we've got with DJ Semtex.
Chance The Rapper – The DJ Semtex Interview
Yeezy season 3 reaction live on the shaikh debate
2016-02-11
Dj Semtex & music journalist Nardene Scott discuss Kanye west's worldwide album screening
Yeezy season 3 reaction live on the shaikh debate
Lean & Bop (Semtex Special)
J Hus
Lean & Bop (Semtex Special)
Lean & Bop (Semtex Special)
DJ Semtex, Sarah Harrison, Manny Norte and Shortee Blitz
Oval Space, London, UK
Oval Space, London, UK
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Leeds
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
