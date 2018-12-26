Joseph Middleton
Joseph Middleton Performances & Interviews
- Muttertraum: Sarah Connolly sings Schumann's chilling song live on In Tunehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jbmth.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jbmth.jpg2016-11-29T11:19:00.000ZJoseph Middleton accompanies the mezzo-soprano in the dark tale of a mother's dream.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04jbqms
Muttertraum: Sarah Connolly sings Schumann's chilling song live on In Tune
Joseph Middleton Tracks
I bought me a cat
Aaron Copland
I bought me a cat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
I bought me a cat
Ogden Nash's Musical Zoo
Aaron Copland
Ogden Nash's Musical Zoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Ogden Nash's Musical Zoo
Kornblumen Op.22 no.1
Richard Strauss
Kornblumen Op.22 no.1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Kornblumen Op.22 no.1
Winterreise - song cycle D.911
Franz Schubert
Winterreise - song cycle D.911
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Winterreise - song cycle D.911
Last played on
Schlagende Herzen Op.29 no.2
Richard Strauss
Schlagende Herzen Op.29 no.2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Schlagende Herzen Op.29 no.2
La Chevelure (3 Chansons de Bilitis)
Claude Debussy
La Chevelure (3 Chansons de Bilitis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
La Chevelure (3 Chansons de Bilitis)
Viens! Une flûte invisible soupire...
André Caplet
Viens! Une flûte invisible soupire...
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jqt60.jpglink
Viens! Une flûte invisible soupire...
La flûte enchantée (Shéhérazade)
Maurice Ravel
La flûte enchantée (Shéhérazade)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
La flûte enchantée (Shéhérazade)
Wiener Lied 'Herr Hauptmann, Herr Hauptmann'
Hanns Eisler
Wiener Lied 'Herr Hauptmann, Herr Hauptmann'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmdl.jpglink
Wiener Lied 'Herr Hauptmann, Herr Hauptmann'
Les roses d'Ispahan, Op 39 No 4
Gabriel Fauré
Les roses d'Ispahan, Op 39 No 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Les roses d'Ispahan, Op 39 No 4
The Cloths of Heaven
Rebecca Clarke
The Cloths of Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xlny.jpglink
The Cloths of Heaven
Die Nacht Op. 10
Richard Strauss
Die Nacht Op. 10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Die Nacht Op. 10
Damunt de tu només les flors (Combat del somni)
Federico Mompou
Damunt de tu només les flors (Combat del somni)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmdl.jpglink
Damunt de tu només les flors (Combat del somni)
Morgen! Op.27 No.4
Richard Strauss
Morgen! Op.27 No.4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Morgen! Op.27 No.4
Toutes les fleurs
Emmanuel Chabrier
Toutes les fleurs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbj.jpglink
Toutes les fleurs
Les lilas qui avaient fleuri
Lili Boulanger
Les lilas qui avaient fleuri
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9dd.jpglink
Les lilas qui avaient fleuri
De fleurs (Proses lyriques)
Claude Debussy
De fleurs (Proses lyriques)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
De fleurs (Proses lyriques)
Offrande
Reynaldo Hahn
Offrande
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5k0.jpglink
Offrande
Fleur jetée, Op.39 No.2
Gabriel Fauré
Fleur jetée, Op.39 No.2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Fleur jetée, Op.39 No.2
Le papillon et la fleur, Op.1 No.1
Gabriel Fauré
Le papillon et la fleur, Op.1 No.1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Le papillon et la fleur, Op.1 No.1
Fleurs from Fiancailles pour rire
Francis Poulenc
Fleurs from Fiancailles pour rire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
Fleurs from Fiancailles pour rire
Schneeglöckchen
Robert Schumann
Schneeglöckchen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Schneeglöckchen
Die Blume der Ergebung, Op.83
Robert Schumann
Die Blume der Ergebung, Op.83
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Die Blume der Ergebung, Op.83
Jasminenstrauch, Op.27 No.4
Robert Schumann
Jasminenstrauch, Op.27 No.4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Jasminenstrauch, Op.27 No.4
Im Haine, D.738
Franz Schubert
Im Haine, D.738
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Im Haine, D.738
Die Blumensprache, D.519
Franz Schubert
Die Blumensprache, D.519
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Die Blumensprache, D.519
Mädchenblumen, op.22
Richard Strauss
Mädchenblumen, op.22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Mädchenblumen, op.22
Das Rosenband, Op.36 No.1
Richard Strauss
Das Rosenband, Op.36 No.1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Das Rosenband, Op.36 No.1
Le temps des roses
Charles‐François Gounod
Le temps des roses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgl.jpglink
Le temps des roses
The Nightingale and the Rose (The Poet's Echo)
Benjamin Britten
The Nightingale and the Rose (The Poet's Echo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
The Nightingale and the Rose (The Poet's Echo)
Damask Roses (Seven Elizabethan Lyrics, Op.12)
Roger Quilter
Damask Roses (Seven Elizabethan Lyrics, Op.12)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383x4f.jpglink
Damask Roses (Seven Elizabethan Lyrics, Op.12)
Roselein, Roselein! Op.89 No.6
Robert Schumann
Roselein, Roselein! Op.89 No.6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Roselein, Roselein! Op.89 No.6
Meine Rose (Six Poems by Lenau and Requiem, Op.90)
Robert Schumann
Meine Rose (Six Poems by Lenau and Requiem, Op.90)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Meine Rose (Six Poems by Lenau and Requiem, Op.90)
Sweeter than Roses (Pausinius)
Henry Purcell
Sweeter than Roses (Pausinius)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Sweeter than Roses (Pausinius)
Jäger, ruhe von der Jagd!, D838
Franz Schubert
Jäger, ruhe von der Jagd!, D838
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Jäger, ruhe von der Jagd!, D838
Gretchen am Spinnrade, D118
Franz Schubert
Gretchen am Spinnrade, D118
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Gretchen am Spinnrade, D118
Suleika I Was bedeutet die Bewegung?, D 720
Franz Schubert
Suleika I Was bedeutet die Bewegung?, D 720
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Suleika I Was bedeutet die Bewegung?, D 720
The Salley Gardens
Benjamin Britten
The Salley Gardens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
The Salley Gardens
3 Façade Settings
William Walton
3 Façade Settings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp1.jpglink
3 Façade Settings
Earth's Call
John Ireland
Earth's Call
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46z.jpglink
Earth's Call
When I am dead, my dearest
John Ireland
When I am dead, my dearest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46z.jpglink
When I am dead, my dearest
My true love hath my heart
John Ireland
My true love hath my heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46z.jpglink
My true love hath my heart
The Trellis
John Ireland
The Trellis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46z.jpglink
The Trellis
Over the rim of the moon
Michael Head
Over the rim of the moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k55r5.jpglink
Over the rim of the moon
Alleluia
John Weldon
Alleluia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k55r5.jpglink
Alleluia
O, Solitude
Henry Purcell
O, Solitude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
O, Solitude
Lord, what is man?
Henry Purcell
Lord, what is man?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Lord, what is man?
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Proms at ... Cadogan Hall 4
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egq2rz
Cadogan Hall
2018-08-06T23:10:04
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p062d8p9.jpg
6
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Proms at ... Cadogan Hall 4
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2016: PCM 8
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enqv2m
Cadogan Hall
2016-09-05T23:10:04
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mwxm9.jpg
5
Sep
2016
Proms 2016: PCM 8
Cadogan Hall
