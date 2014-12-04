Zarah LeanderBorn 15 March 1907. Died 23 June 1981
1907-03-15
Zarah Leander Biography (Wikipedia)
Zarah Leander (15 March 1907 – 23 June 1981) was a Swedish singer and actress whose greatest success was in Nazi Germany during the 1930s and 1940s.
