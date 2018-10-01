John TomlinsonEnglish operatic bass. Born 22 September 1946
John Tomlinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir John Rowland Tomlinson CBE (born 22 September 1946) is an English bass.
Tomlinson was born in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, England, UK. He trained as a civil engineer at Manchester University before deciding on a career in opera at age 21. He studied with Patrick McGuigan at the Royal Northern College of Music and with Otakar Kraus. Whilst studying at the RNCM, he was a member of the Manchester Universities Gilbert and Sullivan Society (MUGSS). He sings regularly with the Royal Opera and English National Opera, and has appeared with all the major British opera companies. He has sung at the Bayreuth Festival in Germany every year from 1988 to 2006, as Wotan, the Wanderer, King Marke, Titurel, Gurnemanz, Hagen and the Dutchman. In 2008, he created the title role in Harrison Birtwistle's opera The Minotaur at the Royal Opera House.
Tomlinson was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 1997 for his services to music and was created a Knight Bachelor in the 2005 Queen's Birthday Honours List.
- Opera singer gets radio production staff to sing backing vocals – live on airhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04sc4kn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04sc4kn.jpg2017-02-09T11:10:00.000ZSir John Tomlinson led a choir of volunteers from around the BBC in a performance of The Policeman's Lot from Gilbert and Sullivan's Pirates of Penzance, live on In Tune.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04sc7cf
Opera singer gets radio production staff to sing backing vocals – live on air
John Tomlinson Tracks
Sort by