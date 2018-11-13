Big Daddy WeaveFormed 2002
Big Daddy Weave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d330ab6a-d70d-4e0e-8feb-a2e10cb1e7c5
Big Daddy Weave Biography (Wikipedia)
Big Daddy Weave is a contemporary Christian band composed of Mike Weaver (lead singer), Jay Weaver, Jeremy Redmon, Joe Shirk, and Brian Beihl. They are signed to Fervent Records.
The band met after college at the University of Mobile. Mike Weaver had been serving as worship leader of a Pensacola, Florida church and attending community college in the area. He came to the university at the urging of his pastor, and studied voice.
In both 2006 and 2007, Big Daddy Weave toured with Mark Schultz on his "Broken and Beautiful" Tour. In 2009, they headlined the "What Life Would Be Like" Tour with guest musician Josh Wilson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Big Daddy Weave Tracks
Sort by
The Lion And The Lamb
Big Daddy Weave
The Lion And The Lamb
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lion And The Lamb
Last played on
Big Daddy Weave Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist