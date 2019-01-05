Bulgarian National Radio Symphony OrchestraFormed 1948
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra is a Bulgarian orchestra based in Sofia, Bulgaria, affiliated with Bulgarian National Radio. It gives concerts in the Bulgaria Concert Hall.
Founded in 1948, the orchestra's first chief conductor was Vassil Stefanov, who remained affiliated with the orchestra from 1948 to 1988. Other conductors affiliated with the orchestra have included Vladimir Simeonov, Alexander Vladigerov, Vassil Kazandjiev, and Milen Nachev. The orchestra's current chief conductor is Emil Tabakov, since 2008. He is scheduled to conclude his chief conductorship of the orchestra in December 2015. In December 2015, the orchestra announced the appointment of Rossen Gergov as its next chief conductor, effective in January 2016.
The orchestra offers a full annual schedule of events, tours internationally and maintains a large discography of recordings. Notable people in building the orchestra over the years include Vassil Stefanov, Vladimir Simeonov, Michail Angelov, Vassil Kazandjiev, Alexander Vladigerov, Milen Nachev and Rossen Milanov.
Legend (symphonic poem after Yordon Yovkov)
Carmen - ballet suite for strings and percussion [after Bizet]
Concertino for clarinet and small orchestra Op 48 in B flat major (BV 276)
Christmas - symphonic poem for soloists, mixed choir & orchestra
Vardar - Rhapsodie bulgare Op 16
The Bells (Kolokola) for soloists, chorus and orchestra (Op.35)
Rhapsody (1956)
Piano Concerto in F major
Pastoral for flute and orchestra (1943)
Wandererfantasie transcribed from the piano solo for piano and orchestra (S.366)
Concert Fantasia on two Russian themes for violin and orchestra, Op 33
Symphony No. 2 in E minor, op. 27
Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, op. 37
The Week, overture
Concerto for violin and orchestra in F minor (1948)
Oboe Concerto in D major (1945, rev. 1948)
Le Chasseur Maudit, symphonic poem [The Accursed Huntsman] (M.44)
Fairy Tale - symphonic suite (1930)
Divertimento for chamber orchestra
Stabat mater
Concerto for cello and orchestra no. 1 (Op.33) in A minor
Skandinavska syuita (Scandinavian Suite) (Op.13) (1924)
Andante spianato and Grande Polonaise Brillante (Op.22)
Sonata-Poem for violin and symphony orchestra
Piano Concerto 'In Memory of Pancho Vladigerov'
Poeme hebreu (Op.47)
Symphonic Scherzo
Symphony No.5 (Op.100)
Messa di Gloria
Hallelujah (Desh)
Rhapsody on a theme of Paganini for piano and orchestra (Op.43)
