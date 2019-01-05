The Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra is a Bulgarian orchestra based in Sofia, Bulgaria, affiliated with Bulgarian National Radio. It gives concerts in the Bulgaria Concert Hall.

Founded in 1948, the orchestra's first chief conductor was Vassil Stefanov, who remained affiliated with the orchestra from 1948 to 1988. Other conductors affiliated with the orchestra have included Vladimir Simeonov, Alexander Vladigerov, Vassil Kazandjiev, and Milen Nachev. The orchestra's current chief conductor is Emil Tabakov, since 2008. He is scheduled to conclude his chief conductorship of the orchestra in December 2015. In December 2015, the orchestra announced the appointment of Rossen Gergov as its next chief conductor, effective in January 2016.

The orchestra offers a full annual schedule of events, tours internationally and maintains a large discography of recordings. Notable people in building the orchestra over the years include Vassil Stefanov, Vladimir Simeonov, Michail Angelov, Vassil Kazandjiev, Alexander Vladigerov, Milen Nachev and Rossen Milanov.