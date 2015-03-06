The New MadridsPerth Scotland americana, transatlantic soul. Formed 1 January 2009
The New Madrids
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2010-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d32f21a6-c75a-42ba-b21e-5b1aad5f0fea
The New Madrids Tracks
Sort by
Alaska
The New Madrids
Alaska
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alaska
Last played on
The New Madrids Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist