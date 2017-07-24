Ahmed MukhtarBorn 1967
Ahmed Mukhtar
1967
Ahmed Mukhtar Biography
Ahmed Mukhtar Arabic,أحمد مختار (born 1967) is an Iraqi musician who is internationally renowned for his playing of the oud. He was born in Baghdad and is a graduate of the Institute of Fine Arts in Baghdad.
Ahmed Mukhtar Tracks
After the War
Ahmed Mukhtar
After the War
After the War
Shahrazad Darej Sam'al
Ahmed Mukhtar
Shahrazad Darej Sam'al
Shahrazad Darej Sam'al
Sama'ai hijaz
Ahmed Mukhtar
Sama'ai hijaz
Sama'ai hijaz
