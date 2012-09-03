Johnny Truant was a British, Brighton-based metalcore band, formed in 2000 under the name Severance. The band recorded 3 demos under this moniker before renaming themselves after one of the main characters of Mark Z. Danielewski's novel House of Leaves. The band recorded their debut release The Repercussions of a Badly Planned Suicide (which featured three remixed songs from their second demo) in 2002 which was released on Undergroove Records. Their second album, In the Library of Horrific Events was produced by Killswitch Engage guitarist, Adam Dutkiewicz. The band have toured the UK, Europe and Canada with the likes of Killswitch Engage, As I Lay Dying, Cancer Bats and Alexisonfire as well as playing Download Festival in 2005, 2006 and 2008. Although the band started out as a 4-piece, at the start of 2006, Al Kilcullen was added as a second guitarist. As of June 2006 however, Kilcullen was replaced by Reuben Gotto. The band signed to United By Fate Records in the UK and Distort Entertainment in Canada. Their third album titled No Tears For The Creatures was recorded in Brighton Electric throughout November 2007. It was produced and mixed by Dan Weller and Justin Hill of WellerHill productions. It was released on 2 June, however the album leaked onto the internet weeks beforehand.