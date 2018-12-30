Chris ParkinsonBorn 31 March 1950
Chris Parkinson
1950-03-31
Chris Parkinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Chris Parkinson (born 31 March 1950) is a folk musician from the UK. He was a co-founder of the British folk band The House Band (1984-2001), playing accordion, harmonica, melodeon and keyboards. He has also performed with John Kirkpatrick in the accordion duo, 'The Sultans of Squeeze', who were included in nominations as 'duo of the year' in the 2006 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards
Chris Parkinson Tracks
Modovian Tune
Emily Sanders, Chris Parkinson & Pete Morton
The King
Emily Sanders, Chris Parkinson & Pete Morton
In the bleak midwinter
Pete Morton
The Wexford Carol
Pete Morton
The Beggar
Pete Morton
Upcoming Events
4
Apr
2019
Chris Parkinson, Richard Grainger
Middlesbrough Town Hall, Middlesbrough, UK
24
May
2019
Chris Parkinson, Caim, Paul Downes, Tom Mcconville, Flossie Malavialle, Richard Grainger, The Bounty Hounds, Becky Langan, Roger Sutcliffe, David Swann, The Boxwood Chessmen, Chris Milner, Alterego (UK) and Mel Langton
Joan of Arc Hall, Whitby, UK
