Chris Parkinson (born 31 March 1950) is a folk musician from the UK. He was a co-founder of the British folk band The House Band (1984-2001), playing accordion, harmonica, melodeon and keyboards. He has also performed with John Kirkpatrick in the accordion duo, 'The Sultans of Squeeze', who were included in nominations as 'duo of the year' in the 2006 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards