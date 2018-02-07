Arrigo BarnabéBorn 14 September 1951
Arrigo Barnabé Biography (Wikipedia)
Arrigo Barnabé (born September 14, 1951) is a Brazilian musician and actor. His best-known record is perhaps the critically acclaimed Clara Crocodilo.
Barnabé was born in Londrina, Paraná, Brazil. His music is best known for having a heavily experimental approach, in which the author uses dodecaphonism and atonalism as main principles of composition. He also has written soundtracks for several Brazilian movies.
He hosts a radio show called Supertônicas at Rádio Cultura in São Paulo.
Arrigo Barnabé is cited in the songs "Língua" by Caetano Veloso and "Eu Quero Saber Quem Matou" by Rogério Skylab.
He has a younger brother, Paulo Barnabé, also a musician and member of the experimental band Patife Band.
