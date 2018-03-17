Valérie Milot
Valérie Milot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d32125d4-1867-473b-b126-6f81d6ab640a
Valérie Milot Tracks
Sort by
Tetris
Träd
Tetris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Tetris
Last played on
Suite Op.83 for harp: 5th movement; Hymn (St Denio) (feat. Valérie Milot)
Benjamin Britten
Suite Op.83 for harp: 5th movement; Hymn (St Denio) (feat. Valérie Milot)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Suite Op.83 for harp: 5th movement; Hymn (St Denio) (feat. Valérie Milot)
Last played on
Valérie Milot Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist