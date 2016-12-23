Jessica Georganne Pilnäs, (born 5 July 1978 in Åryd, Växjö ), is a Swedish singer perhaps mostly known for her song "Jag ger dig allt" (English: I give you all). She sang the song in Melodifestivalen 1995, and came in third place. In 2000, Her song, "Pretender", which she recorded under the name Isa, also became a hit single in Sweden.

Born in Åryd, she is the daughter of Thommy Gustafsson, keyboard player for the Swedish band Sven-Ingvars. She married the guitarist Johan Norberg and by that taking his family name and known as Jessica Norberg although continuing to use her original name Jessica Pilnäs in various recordings and appearances at concerts.