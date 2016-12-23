Jessica PilnäsBorn 5 July 1978
Jessica Pilnäs
1978-07-05
Jessica Pilnäs Biography (Wikipedia)
Jessica Georganne Pilnäs, (born 5 July 1978 in Åryd, Växjö ), is a Swedish singer perhaps mostly known for her song "Jag ger dig allt" (English: I give you all). She sang the song in Melodifestivalen 1995, and came in third place. In 2000, Her song, "Pretender", which she recorded under the name Isa, also became a hit single in Sweden.
Born in Åryd, she is the daughter of Thommy Gustafsson, keyboard player for the Swedish band Sven-Ingvars. She married the guitarist Johan Norberg and by that taking his family name and known as Jessica Norberg although continuing to use her original name Jessica Pilnäs in various recordings and appearances at concerts.
Jessica Pilnäs Tracks
This Christmas
Jessica Pilnäs
This Christmas
This Christmas
Last played on
Do Love You
Jessica Pilnäs
Do Love You
Do Love You
Last played on
Smile
Jessica Pilnäs
Smile
Smile
Last played on
Blue Prelude
Jessica Pilnäs
Blue Prelude
Blue Prelude
Last played on
