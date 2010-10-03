Siniestro TotalFormed 27 December 1981
Siniestro Total
1981-12-27
Siniestro Total Biography (Wikipedia)
Siniestro Total (meaning literally 'total write-off' as in the insurance term for a vehicle that is beyond repair following a motor accident) is a Galician punk rock group from Vigo, Spain. It was founded in 1981 during the cultural movement called Movida viguesa by Julián Hernández, Alberto Torrado and Miguel Costas. After many changes in personnel, current members are Julián Hernández, Javier Soto, Óscar G. Avendaño, Ángel González and Jorge Beltrán.
Siniestro Total Tracks
Ayatolah
