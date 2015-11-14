Arthur WeisbergBorn 4 April 1931. Died 17 January 2009
Arthur Weisberg
1931-04-04
Arthur Weisberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Weisberg (April 4, 1931 – January 17, 2009) was an American bassoonist, conductor, composer and author.
