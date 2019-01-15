Gertrude van den BerghBorn 21 January 1793. Died 10 September 1840
Gertrude van den Bergh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1793-01-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d31e98c8-5f6e-4677-94a6-ca15922698df
Gertrude van den Bergh Biography (Wikipedia)
Gertrude van den Bergh (c. 21 January 1793 – 10 September 1840) was a Netherlands pianist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gertrude van den Bergh Tracks
Sort by
Rondeau (Op.3)
Gertrude van den Bergh
Rondeau (Op.3)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rondeau (Op.3)
Last played on
Lied fur pianoforte
Gertrude van den Bergh
Lied fur pianoforte
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lied fur pianoforte
Last played on
Back to artist