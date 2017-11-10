Alain BashungBorn 1 December 1947. Died 14 March 2009
Alain Bashung
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1947-12-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d31e78a3-4fd8-4b10-9c49-0ee8d4dfd61e
Alain Bashung Biography (Wikipedia)
Alain Bashung (born Alain Baschung 1 December 1947 – 14 March 2009) was a French singer, songwriter and actor. In France, he is considered to be one of the most famous singers in French chanson and French rock. He rose to prominence in the early 1980s with hit songs such as "Gaby oh Gaby" and "Vertige de l'amour", and later had a string of hit records from the 1990s onward, such as "Osez Joséphine", "Ma petite entreprise" or "La nuit je mens". He has had an influence on many later French artists, and is the most awarded artist in the Victoires de la Musique history with 12 victoires obtained throughout his career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alain Bashung Tracks
Sort by
Hey Joe (Live '85)
Alain Bashung
Hey Joe (Live '85)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey Joe (Live '85)
Last played on
Le Secret des Banquises
Alain Bashung
Le Secret des Banquises
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Secret des Banquises
Last played on
Residents de la Republique
Alain Bashung
Residents de la Republique
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Residents de la Republique
Last played on
Il Voyage en Solitaire
Alain Bashung
Il Voyage en Solitaire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Il Voyage en Solitaire
Last played on
Suzanne
Alain Bashung
Suzanne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suzanne
Last played on
Venus
Alain Bashung
Venus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Venus
Last played on
Sur Un Trapeze
Alain Bashung
Sur Un Trapeze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sur Un Trapeze
Last played on
Tant De Nuits
Alain Bashung
Tant De Nuits
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tant De Nuits
Last played on
Madame Reve
Alain Bashung
Madame Reve
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Madame Reve
Last played on
Osez Josephine
Alain Bashung
Osez Josephine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Osez Josephine
Last played on
Gaby Oh Gaby
Alain Bashung
Gaby Oh Gaby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gaby Oh Gaby
Last played on
Alain Bashung Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist