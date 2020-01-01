Joey CookAmerican Idol. Born 30 March 1991
Joey Cook
1991-03-30
Joey Cook Biography
Joey DeAnn Cook (born March 30, 1991) is an American singer-songwriter from Woodbridge, Virginia who finished seventh place on the fourteenth season of American Idol. She toured with indie rock band Mammoth Indigo in 2013.
