The Rongetz Foundation
The Rongetz Foundation Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephane Ronget, known as RONGETZ, is a French music composer, producer and trumpeter, now living in New York City, United States. He graduated in trumpet and jazz history from The National Conservatory of Lyon in France, with a gold medal awarded by Didier Lockwood.
The Rongetz Foundation Tracks
Hip Hop Muse
Hip Hop Muse
Murilley
Murilley
Kiss Kiss Double Jab
Kiss Kiss Double Jab
Gogo Soul (feat. Gregory Porter)
Gogo Soul (feat. Gregory Porter)
Go Go Soul
Go Go Soul
Hard Bob Merry Go Round
Hard Bob Merry Go Round
Broken Doll Beat
Broken Doll Beat
Simone
Simone
