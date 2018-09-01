Rick ParfittUK guitarist for Status Quo. Born 12 October 1948. Died 24 December 2016
Rick Parfitt
1948-10-12
Rick Parfitt Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard John Parfitt, OBE (12 October 1948 – 24 December 2016) was an English musician, best known as a singer, songwriter and rhythm guitarist with rock band Status Quo.
Parfitt began his career in the early 1960s, playing in pubs and holiday camps. He joined Status Quo in 1967 when they were looking for an additional singer. He wrote songs for the band and remained with them for 49 years. He occasionally guested with other bands, and recorded an unreleased solo album in 1985. In 2016, Parfitt temporarily retired from touring with the band due to ill health, and died in December of that year. His only solo album, Over and Out, was released posthumously in 2018.
Rick Parfitt Tracks
Everybody Knows How To Fly
Everybody Knows How To Fly
Lonesome Road
Lonesome Road
Halloween
Halloween
Lock Myself Away
Lock Myself Away
Long Distance Love
Long Distance Love
Without You
Without You
Fight For Every Heartbeat
Fight For Every Heartbeat
Over And Out
Over And Out
When I Was Fallin in Love
When I Was Fallin in Love
Twinkletoes
Twinkletoes
