Silent Servant
Silent Servant
Silent Servant Biography
John Juan Mendez, who records as Silent Servant, is an American techno DJ and producer.
Born in Central America, he was brought up in Los Angeles, where he grew up listening to The Smiths, The Cure, New Order, My Bloody Valentine and Sonic Youth; and started DJing at the age of 16.
In 1999 he made contact with Regis, the founder of the Birmingham-based Downwards Records label, becoming a member of Regis's Sandwell District collective, with whom he released a series of singles throughout the 2000s. Mendez acted as Sandwell District's art director.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Silent Servant Tracks
Damage
Silent Servant
Damage
Damage
Last played on
Harm In Hand
Silent Servant
Harm In Hand
Harm In Hand
Last played on
Speed & Violence
Silent Servant
Speed & Violence
Speed & Violence
Last played on
End/Optimism
Silent Servant
End/Optimism
End/Optimism
Last played on
Cored 3 (Silent Servant Remix)
Raiz
Cored 3 (Silent Servant Remix)
Cored 3 (Silent Servant Remix)
Last played on
Dissociation
Silent Servant
Dissociation
Dissociation
Last played on
Lust Abandon
Silent Servant
Lust Abandon
Lust Abandon
Last played on
Process
Silent Servant
Process
Process
Last played on
Invocation Of Lust
Silent Servant
Invocation Of Lust
Invocation Of Lust
Last played on
