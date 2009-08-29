I Concur
I Concur was an alternative rock band from Leeds, England.
The band was known for using the lyrics to tell unusual stories from modern culture. Subject matter has focused, among other topics, on the Korean stem cell scientist Hwang Woo Suk (on "Decimal Places"), the building of the M62 motorway around Stott Hall Farm (on "Build Around Me") and the American TV series The Wire (on "Sobotka").
Subotka
Subotka
Subotka
Last played on
