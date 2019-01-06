Rend Collective (formerly known as Rend Collective Experiment) is a Northern Irish Christian folk rock worship band originating from Bangor, Northern Ireland. The current lineup consists of Gareth Gilkeson, Chris Llewellyn, Ali Gilkeson, Patrick Thompson and Steve Mitchell. Their first studio album Organic Family Hymnal was released on 28 September 2010. Their second studio album Homemade Worship by Handmade People was released on 10 January 2012. Both records were released by Kingsway. Their first live album Campfire was released on 29 January 2013 with Integrity. Their fourth album, The Art of Celebration, was released on 17 March 2014. Their fifth album, Campfire Christmas, Vol. 1 was released in November 2014, and the sixth, As Family We Go, on 21 August 2015. Their second live album, Campfire II: Simplicity, was released at the beginning of October 2016. In 2017 they released the Build Your Kingdom Here (A Rend Collective Mix Tape) compilation followed by Good News in early 2018.