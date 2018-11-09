Ira D. SankeyBorn 28 August 1840. Died 13 August 1908
Ira D. Sankey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1840-08-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d317af8d-04a1-4e40-8cc0-af8b29e9e112
Ira D. Sankey Biography (Wikipedia)
Ira David Sankey (28 August 1840 – 13 August 1908), known as The Sweet Singer of Methodism, was an American gospel singer and composer, associated with evangelist Dwight L. Moody.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ira D. Sankey Tracks
Sort by
Devon At Peace; Only Remembered
Adrian Sutton
Devon At Peace; Only Remembered
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0249qyw.jpglink
Devon At Peace; Only Remembered
Choir
Ensemble
Last played on
Only Remembered
John Tams
Only Remembered
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only Remembered
Music Arranger
Last played on
Ira D. Sankey Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist