Madman the Greatest
Madman the Greatest Biography
Madman the Greatest is a British Hip hop recording artist and music producer from Birmingham who has gained notoriety for his underground remixes of classic records including titles by Michael Jackson and Diana Ross, which have polarised his reputation. He is the founder of Playaz Cliq Recordings, the label responsible for his original releases. Under his GR8-1 Music Lab production camp, he is also responsible for the mastering and engineering of all the label's recordings.
