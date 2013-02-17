Salvatore, Knight Adamo (born 1 November 1943) is a Belgian musician and singer of Italian origin known for his romantic ballads. Adamo grew up from a very early age in Belgium and has made that country his homeland. He first gained popularity throughout Europe and later in the Middle East, Latin America, Japan, and the United States. He has sold more than 80 million albums and 20 million singles making him one of the most commercially successful musicians in the world. He mainly performs in French but has also sung in Dutch, English, German, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, and Turkish. "Tombe la neige", "La nuit", and "Inch'Allah" remain his best known songs. He is currently the best selling Belgian musician of all time.