The Freddy Jones Band
The Freddy Jones Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d312cf81-eaaa-47f8-ba46-80525c0f5492
The Freddy Jones Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Freddy Jones Band is a roots rock band from Chicago, Illinois. According to lead guitarist and vocalist Wayne Healy, the band's name comes from a character in a comic strip. Healy called the band's sound "'a mixture of Southern rock and Chicago blues.'" Band members have cited as their influences Duane Allman, Eric Clapton, Little Feat, Mark Knopfler, and Bob Dylan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Freddy Jones Band Tracks
Sort by
Same Old Song
The Freddy Jones Band
Same Old Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Freddy Jones Band Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist