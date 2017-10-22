Alien WeaponryNew Zealand metal. Formed 2010
Alien Weaponry
2010
Alien Weaponry Biography (Wikipedia)
Alien Weaponry is an alternative metal band from Waipu, New Zealand, formed in 2010 by brothers Henry and Lewis de Jong. The band consists of Lewis de Jong (guitar and vocals), Henry de Jong (drums), and Ethan Trembath (bass guitar). All three members have Māori ancestry and several of their songs are written in te reo Māori.
Alien Weaponry Tracks
Rū Ana Te Whenua
Alien Weaponry
Rū Ana Te Whenua
Upcoming Events
14
Jun
2019
Alien Weaponry, The Smashing Pumpkins, Slipknot, Def Leppard, Tool, Rob Zombie, Slayer, Whitesnake, Die Antwoord, Slash, Lamb of God, Dream Theater, Trivium, Anthrax, Eagles of Death Metal, Underoath, Reel Big Fish, Opeth, Amon Amarth, Tesla, Our Last Night, The Amity Affliction, I Prevail, Whitechapel, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, State Champs, Starset, Skindred, Zebrahead, Carcass, Blackberry Smoke, Delain, Royal Republic, The Interrupters, Power Trip, Jinjer, Man With a Mission, nothing, nowhere., Black Futures, Underside, Riding the Low and Bad Flower
Donington Park, Derby, UK
