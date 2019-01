Lately she has been on tour backed by "The White Flag Band" composed of Jacob Morris and Caleb Darnell on Bass/Banjo/Guitar, Theo Hilton on Keys, Laura Carter on Trumpet/Clarinet, Robbie Cucciaro on Baritone Horn/Trumpet, Jim Wilson on Drums, and Jason Trahan on Guitar.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia