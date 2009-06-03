Madeline is a folk singer/songwriter from Athens, GA, USA.

Lately she has been on tour backed by "The White Flag Band" composed of Jacob Morris and Caleb Darnell on Bass/Banjo/Guitar, Theo Hilton on Keys, Laura Carter on Trumpet/Clarinet, Robbie Cucciaro on Baritone Horn/Trumpet, Jim Wilson on Drums, and Jason Trahan on Guitar.