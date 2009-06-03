Madeline
Madeline Biography (Wikipedia)
Madeline is a folk singer/songwriter from Athens, GA, USA.
Lately she has been on tour backed by "The White Flag Band" composed of Jacob Morris and Caleb Darnell on Bass/Banjo/Guitar, Theo Hilton on Keys, Laura Carter on Trumpet/Clarinet, Robbie Cucciaro on Baritone Horn/Trumpet, Jim Wilson on Drums, and Jason Trahan on Guitar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
