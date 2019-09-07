Amit Peled (born 1973) is an Israeli-American cellist and virtuoso. He plays Pablo Casals's 1733 Matteo Gofriller cello. Prior to Casals's cello, Peled played a 1689 Andrea Guarneri cello.

Amit Peled's two critically acclaimed[citation needed] CDs “The Jewish Soul” and “Cellobration” were released under the Centaur Records label. His third CD with Centaur Records "Reflections" was released in September 2012.

At 6'5" tall, Peled started life as a basketball player and was called "larger than life" when he enveloped his Guarneri cello and "Jacqueline du Pré in a farmer's body." Peled often surprises audiences with the ways he breaks down barriers between performers and the public, making classical music more accessible to wider audiences through explanations, jokes, and even with a basketball game challenge.

Peled was a student of Bernard Greenhouse and is now a sought-after pedagogue of cello at Peabody Institute and when hired, was the youngest professor at a top musical institution.