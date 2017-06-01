For the basketball player nicknamed "Marčelo", see Šarūnas Marčiulionis

Marčelo (Serbian: Mарчело), born Marko Šelić (Марко Шелић), 1983) is a Serbian recording artist and writer, known for his socially conscious lyrics and eclectic approach to musical arrangements through hip-hop music. A Paraćin native, he moved to Belgrade, where he has had great success over the years, and became one of the most prominent Serbian hip hop artists. He graduated Serbian language and literature at the University of Belgrade Faculty of Philology.