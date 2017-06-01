MarčeloBorn 22 January 1983
Marčelo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983-01-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d30a17ad-379a-4f33-a2ad-07e9018789f2
Marčelo Biography (Wikipedia)
For the basketball player nicknamed "Marčelo", see Šarūnas Marčiulionis
Marčelo (Serbian: Mарчело), born Marko Šelić (Марко Шелић), 1983) is a Serbian recording artist and writer, known for his socially conscious lyrics and eclectic approach to musical arrangements through hip-hop music. A Paraćin native, he moved to Belgrade, where he has had great success over the years, and became one of the most prominent Serbian hip hop artists. He graduated Serbian language and literature at the University of Belgrade Faculty of Philology.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marčelo Tracks
Sort by
Coogie Sweater Nostalgia
Marčelo
Coogie Sweater Nostalgia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coogie Sweater Nostalgia
Last played on
SWNGN
Marčelo
SWNGN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SWNGN
Last played on
Marčelo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist