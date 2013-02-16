Mike ScoreBorn 5 November 1957
Mike Score
1957-11-05
Mike Score Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Gordon "Mike" Score (born 5 November 1957) is an English musician. He is best known as the keyboardist, guitarist and lead singer of the new wave band, A Flock of Seagulls. He released a solo album on 1 March 2014 titled Zeebratta.
Mike Score Tracks
