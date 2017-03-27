Kim WilsonBorn 6 January 1951
Kim Wilson (born January 6, 1951) is an American blues singer and harmonica player. He is best known as the lead vocalist and frontman for the Fabulous Thunderbirds on two hit songs of the 1980s, "Tuff Enuff" and "Wrap It Up." Wilson wrote "Tuff Enuff," the group's only Top 40 hit.
