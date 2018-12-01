Issie BarrattComposer/arranger. Born 29 November 1964
Issie Barratt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1964-11-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d300884c-3d68-4b81-932a-df731f3babac
Issie Barratt Biography (Wikipedia)
Issie Barratt (born 29 November 1964) is a British composer, known for her work in Big Band jazz and jazz education.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Issie Barratt Performances & Interviews
Issie Barratt Tracks
Sort by
Der Onkel
Issie Barratt
Der Onkel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Der Onkel
Last played on
Der Onkel
Issie Barratt
Der Onkel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Der Onkel
Last played on
Before Time
Issie Barratt
Before Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Before Time
Last played on
Back to artist