Supertramp (known as Daddy in 1969–1970) are an English rock band formed in London in 1969. Though their music was initially categorised as progressive rock, they later incorporated a combination of traditional rock, pop and art rock into their music.

The band's work is marked by the individual songwriting of founders Roger Hodgson and Rick Davies and the prominent use of Wurlitzer electric piano and saxophone. Though their early style was progressive, they enjoyed greater commercial success when they incorporated more radio-friendly pop elements into their work in the mid-1970s, going on to sell more than 60 million albums. The band reached their commercial peak with 1979's Breakfast in America, which sold more than 20 million copies.

Supertramp attained significant popularity in the US, Canada, Europe, South Africa, and Australasia. Since co-founder Hodgson's departure in 1983, Davies has led the band by himself.