Destroy All Monsters Biography (Wikipedia)
Destroy All Monsters were an influential Detroit band existing from 1973 to 1985, with sporadic performances since. Their music touched on elements of punk rock, psychedelic rock, heavy metal and noise rock with a heavy dose of performance art. They described their music as "anti-rock."
Destroy All Monsters never found mainstream success, but earned some notoriety due to members of notable rock groups The Stooges and MC5 who joined the group.
Although Destroy All Monsters never recorded a proper album, Sonic Youth singer/guitarist Thurston Moore released a three compact disc compilation of the group's music in 1994.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Destroy All Monsters Tracks
Bored
Bored
Bored
Bored
Last played on
Meet the Creeper
Meet the Creeper
Meet the Creeper
Meet the Creeper
Last played on
Alien Love Call
Alien Love Call
Alien Love Call
Alien Love Call
Last played on
22 November 1963
22 November 1963
22 November 1963
22 November 1963
Last played on
Nobody Knows
Nobody Knows
Nobody Knows
Nobody Knows
Last played on
