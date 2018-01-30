Ntjam RosieBorn 18 March 1983
Ntjam Rosie
Ntjam Rosie, born as Rosie Boei (March 18, 1983, in Sonkoe, Cameroon), is a Dutch-Cameroonian singer/songwriter from Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Her style is a mix of pop music, jazz and soul. She moved to the Netherlands at the age of nine where she grew up in Maastricht.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Never Give Up
Je Me Confie (Live In Session)
Love Is Calling
In Need
Morning Glow
L'amour (feat Esperanzah) (Cameroon)
