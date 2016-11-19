TashaKorean-American rapper & singer. Born 31 May 1981
Tasha
1981-05-31
Tasha Biography (Wikipedia)
Natasha Shanta Reid (born May 31, 1981), better known by her Korean name Yoon Mi-rae (Hangul: 윤미래), is an American-born South Korean rapper and singer who is currently a member of Korean hip hop trio MFBTY. She is considered to be one of the best female rappers in Korea.
Tasha Tracks
Bang Diggy Bang Bang
Yoonmirae/MFBTY
Bang Diggy Bang Bang
Bang Diggy Bang Bang
1 Up
Tasha
1 Up
1 Up
