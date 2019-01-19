Sofía Reyes (née Úrsula Sofía Reyes Piñeyro on 25 September 1995) is a Mexican singer-songwriter and actress.

Reyes was born in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, and like several established recording artists, she was discovered on YouTube. The young musician, who started singing and playing piano when she was under ten years old, would upload videos of herself covering songs, which eventually managed to capture the interest of many, including Latin American singer Prince Royce, who went on to sign Reyes with his then newly created music label D'León Records. As the first ever singer to be signed to the label which Royce created in partnership with Warner Music Latina in order to "support other young talent in their development," Reyes launched her debut single "Now Forever" (featuring American rapper Khleo Thomas) in 2013.

Reyes, who is known for her upbeat bilingual (Spanish and English) lyrics, afterwards got together with Puerto Rican singer Wisin and German producer Toby Gad to co-write the single "Muévelo," which was released on August 2014. Her subsequent single "Conmigo (Rest of Your Life)" was launched the following year. The music video for the latter song sees American singer/actor Kendall Schmidt of Big Time Rush and Heffron Drive making an appearance as Reyes' love interest on a secluded beach. In early 2016, Sofia released her third single "Solo Yo", a heartfelt ballad and her first singing collaboration with mentor Prince Royce. Both are featured in the official music video.