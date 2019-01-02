Amelia CoburnBorn 24 January 1998
Amelia Coburn
1998-01-24
Amelia Coburn Tracks
17th Of July
17th Of July
In The Arms of Morpheus
In The Arms of Morpheus
Song Of The Sea Rover (Live)
Song Of The Sea Rover (Live)
17th July (BBC Tees Introducing Session, 16th Sept 2017)
17th July (BBC Tees Introducing Session, 16th Sept 2017)
Day Is Done (BBC Tees Introducing Session, 16th Sept 2017)
Day Is Done (BBC Tees Introducing Session, 16th Sept 2017)
Song of the Sea Rover (BBC Tees Introducing Session,16th Sept 2017)
Song of the Sea Rover (BBC Tees Introducing Session,16th Sept 2017)
In The Arms of Morpheus (BBC Tees Introducing Session, 16th Sept 2017)
In The Arms of Morpheus (BBC Tees Introducing Session, 16th Sept 2017)
Song Of The Sea Rover (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017)
Song Of The Sea Rover (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017)
Song Of The Sea Rover (Live at The 2017 Young Folk Award Concert)
Song Of The Sea Rover (Live at The 2017 Young Folk Award Concert)
