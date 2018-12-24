The Dap‐Kings
The Dap‐Kings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d2f8644d-9888-4eaa-9847-ab6e44a658e8
The Dap‐Kings Tracks
Sort by
God Rest Ye Merry Gents
Sharon Jones
God Rest Ye Merry Gents
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God Rest Ye Merry Gents
Last played on
This Land Is Your Land
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
This Land Is Your Land
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnww.jpglink
This Land Is Your Land
Last played on
Come And Be A Winner
Sharon Jones
Come And Be A Winner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come And Be A Winner
Last played on
Call On God
Sharon Jones
Call On God
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Call On God
Last played on
Rumors
Sharon Jones
Rumors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rumors
Last played on
Matter Of Time
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
Matter Of Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnww.jpglink
Matter Of Time
Last played on
Stranger To My Happiness
Sharon Jones
Stranger To My Happiness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stranger To My Happiness
Last played on
Longer & Stronger
Sharon Jones
Longer & Stronger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Longer & Stronger
Last played on
Silver Bells
Sharon Jones
Silver Bells
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silver Bells
Last played on
Just Another Christmas Song
Sharon Jones
Just Another Christmas Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Another Christmas Song
Last played on
Ain't No Chimneys in the Project
Sharon Jones
Ain't No Chimneys in the Project
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't No Chimneys in the Project
Last played on
Inspiration Information
Sharon Jones
Inspiration Information
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Inspiration Information
Last played on
100 Days, 100 Nights
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
100 Days, 100 Nights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnww.jpglink
100 Days, 100 Nights
Last played on
This Land Is Your Land
Sharon Jones
This Land Is Your Land
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Land Is Your Land
Last played on
I'm Still Here
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
I'm Still Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnww.jpglink
I'm Still Here
Last played on
A La Modeliste
Erykah Badu
A La Modeliste
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfnf.jpglink
A La Modeliste
Last played on
This Land Is Your Land
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
This Land Is Your Land
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnww.jpglink
This Land Is Your Land
Last played on
Retreat
Sharon Jones
Retreat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Retreat
Last played on
Stranger To My Happiness
Sharon Jones
Stranger To My Happiness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stranger To My Happiness
Last played on
The Dap‐Kings Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist