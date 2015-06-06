Zacharias TopeliusBorn 14 January 1818. Died 12 March 1898
Zacharias Topelius
Zacharias Topelius Biography (Wikipedia)
Zachris Topelius (14 January 1818 – 12 March 1898) was a Swedish-speaking Finnish author, poet, journalist, historian, and rector of the University of Helsinki who wrote novels related to Finnish history in Swedish.
Zacharias Topelius Tracks
2 Songs: Sjalens frid & Karlek (Op.37 Nos. 2 & 5)
Ludvig Norman
2 Songs: Sjalens frid & Karlek (Op.37 Nos. 2 & 5)
